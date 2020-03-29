O'Quinn, Michael Stephen Age 72, current flat sorter at U.S.P.S. Distribution Store, Wichita, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Michael was born on October 1, 1947 in Enid, Oklahoma, the son of Maurice Ross and Wilma Ilene (Tarrant) O'Quinn. Michael was a veteran in the U.S. Army service during Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. Mike graduated from Valley Center High School in 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John O'Quinn. Michael is survived by his daughter, Molly O'Quinn, of the home; granddaughters, Amy O'Quinn and Leann Esslinger; brother, Robert O'Quinn, Arlington, TX; sister, Yvonne Hedman, Aurora, CO; and mother of their daughter, Debra O'Quinn. Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020