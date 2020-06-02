Martin, Michael T., M.D. 51, emergency medicine physician, devoted husband and loving father, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. The family encourages everyone to wear masks and social distance while at the mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, James K. and Mary T. Martin; brother, James Martin, Jr.; sister, Margie Martin. Survived by his wife, Ariya Martin of Wichita, KS; daughters, Sophia and Violet Martin; brothers, Jeffrey (Deborah) Martin of Cherry Hill, NJ, David Martin of Oaklyn, NJ; sister, Kathy (Peter) Batesko of Point Pleasant, NJ. www.dlwichita.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.