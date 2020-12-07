1/
Michael Truitt
1961 - 2020
Michael Truitt
January 11, 1961 - December 5, 2020
Turon, Kansas - Michael Dee Truitt, 59, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home. He was born January 11, 1961 in Stafford to Darrell Dee and Lila Marie (Aipperspach) Truitt.
Michael graduated from Fairfield High School in 1980. As a young man he worked for the family business, Turon Redi Mix, beside his father learning to be a handyman of all trades. He then worked in the paint shop for Collins Industries and currently was working for 4BarS in Arlington. He was a car enthusiast.
He is survived by his mother, Lila Truitt of Turon; sister, Sandi Truitt of Clearwater; and his cats, Simon and Garfunkel.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Dee Truitt.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Langdon Cemetery, Langdon.
Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Langdon Cemetery
