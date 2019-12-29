Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Vance "Mike" McKay. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ST. LOUIS, MO-McKay, Michael Vance "Mike" passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019, due to complications from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Mike spent the last day of his life doing something he loved; having a fun meal with dear friends, toasting decades of memories and talking about plans for the new year. Mike was born on April 15, 1940 to Billy Bates and Janet (Vance) McKay in Wichita, Kansas. Mike leaves behind his wife of nearly sixty years, Linda (Söderberg) McKay and his four daughters: Kimberly Penning (Scott) of Mission Hills, KS, Kerri Hirsch (Jeff) of Newport Beach, CA, Molly McKay (Joseph Webster) of Arlington, VA, Mia Tiefenbrunn (Matthew) of Washington, MO, and 15 grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Adrian Shifren, Dr. Katherine Ponzillo and Dr. Donald Morris for their unwavering dedication, empathy and support throughout Mike's journey. A celebration of life will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd. at Ladue Rd., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's honor to Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation, 3015 North Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63131 (Memo: Michael V. McKay Palliative Care) or CharacterPlus, 1460 Craig Rd., St. Louis, Mo 63146 (Memo: Michael V. McKay Memorial). Any questions regarding Mike's celebration of life, please contact Kerri Hirsch at

ST. LOUIS, MO-McKay, Michael Vance "Mike" passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019, due to complications from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Mike spent the last day of his life doing something he loved; having a fun meal with dear friends, toasting decades of memories and talking about plans for the new year. Mike was born on April 15, 1940 to Billy Bates and Janet (Vance) McKay in Wichita, Kansas. Mike leaves behind his wife of nearly sixty years, Linda (Söderberg) McKay and his four daughters: Kimberly Penning (Scott) of Mission Hills, KS, Kerri Hirsch (Jeff) of Newport Beach, CA, Molly McKay (Joseph Webster) of Arlington, VA, Mia Tiefenbrunn (Matthew) of Washington, MO, and 15 grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Adrian Shifren, Dr. Katherine Ponzillo and Dr. Donald Morris for their unwavering dedication, empathy and support throughout Mike's journey. A celebration of life will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd. at Ladue Rd., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's honor to Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation, 3015 North Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63131 (Memo: Michael V. McKay Palliative Care) or CharacterPlus, 1460 Craig Rd., St. Louis, Mo 63146 (Memo: Michael V. McKay Memorial). Any questions regarding Mike's celebration of life, please contact Kerri Hirsch at [email protected] For the complete story of Mike's life please refer to www.luptonchapel.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close