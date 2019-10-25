Knoblauch, Michael Vincent 68, former owner of Drywall Systems, Inc. and Drywall Supply, LLC, reached out and took the hand of Jesus on the morning of October 22, 2019. Mike was born July 3, 10951 to Alvin and Jeanne Knoblauch. Mike will fondly be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Memorial service to be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st., Wichita, Ks. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers Carl, Leo and Kenny. Survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his sons, Christopher and Dane; his brothers, Marty (Lisa), Bobby (Michelle); his sisters, Alice, Christine, Jackie (Kelly) and Phyllis. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mike will also be remembered for his love for his family, his sense of humor, his insatiable zest for life and his love of Golf.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019