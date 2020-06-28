NORTH PORT, FL-Brubaker, Michael W. 67, of North Port, FL, passed away June 6, 2020. He was a retired business owner, US Marine and a Regional Manager for 20 years for Dollar General. He was born in Wichita, Ks and moved to Florida in 1989. Michael is survived by his loving family: father, Donald; brother, Don; sister, Sharon; 4 children, Grant, Audra, Toni, Michelle; 4 grandkids. A private service will be at Charlotte Memorial, Punta Gorda, FL.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.