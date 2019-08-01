Michael Wayne Chinn Sr.

AUGUSTA-Chinn, Michael Wayne, Sr. 64, died Mon., July 29, 2019. Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. Fri., Aug. 2 and service 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 3, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Michael was born Dec. 22, 1954, to the late Belva Jean (Pfeil) and Henry Carlton Chinn, Sr. Survived by: son, Michael Wayne Chinn, Jr.; daughters, Ariel, Autumn, and Lexi Chinn; brother, Henry Carlton "Hank", Jr. Chinn (Jan); sisters, Carla Jean Purdy (Cleave), Terri Lee Chinn; brother-in-law, Craig McClure; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donations to: s Project or Kansas Dept. of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019
