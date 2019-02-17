Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michaelene (Micki) Kucharek-Bauer. View Sign

Kucharek-Bauer, Michaelene (Micki) 67, traveled to her eternal home on Sunday, February 10, 2019, following a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Pontiac, MI. on June 5, 1951. She is a 1969 graduate of Wichita Heights High School. She was preceded in death by parents, William (Gloria) Kucharek and brother, Billy. She is survived by her husband, Steve of 42 years; Brothers, Roger (Claudia) Kucharek of Andover, and Edward Kucharek of Wichita; Nieces, Whitney (Jesse) Franchuk of Shawnee, KS., and Marissa Kucharek of Wichita. Michaelene loved collecting fancy perfumes, taking pictures and feeding birds. She will long be remembered for her outstanding skills in cooking and baking and preparing wonderful meals for her family. Rosary 9:30 am followed by 10 am Mass of Christian Burial on Tues., Feb. 19, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2351 N. Market, Wichita KS. With burial to follow at Ascension Cemetery, 7200 E 45th St N. Bel Aire, KS. Instead of flowers, a memorial in her name has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Kansas, 67219. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hillside Funeral Home West

