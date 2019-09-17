Reeves, Micheal D. 68, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10th, 2019, at home in his favorite chair. His surroundings were intentionally minimal; the breadth of the memories he created is immeasurable. He was known and loved by so many, and countless more were touched by his work in the affairs of his fellows. To be in Mike's presence was to feel the certainty of God. May he rest in peace and dance well with the angels. He was preceded in death by his father, Rich Reeves, mother, Gloria Griffing, and brother, Pat Reeves. He is survived by siblings Tim Reeves (Beth), Matt Reeves (Becky), Mary Rudisille (Mark), Luke Reeves, James Griffing, and Clayton Reeves (Jen); as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him very much. The celebration of Mike's life will be Sept. 21st from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Crown Uptown Theatre in Wichita, Kan. There will be a potluck-style meal and time for sharing memories. All who knew Mike are welcome.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019