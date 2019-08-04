Hopkins, Micheal Neil retired Boeing employee and jobber, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Graveside service: 10 a.m., Thursday, August 7 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita. He was born in Wichita, Ks. to Harold and Helen (Paris) Hopkins. Preceded in death by his father, Harold Hopkins. Survived by his wife, Joan; daughters, Keturah (David) Lane of San Diego, Ca, Marie Hopkins of Wichita, Ks & son, Jonathan (Emily) Hopkins of Park City, Ks.; grandchild, Emma Breille Lane; mother, Helen Hopkins, sisters, Heather (Jim) Copeland, Pat (Tom) Pruitt, Alicia Hopkins, Vanessa; brother, Matthew (Tracy) Hopkins and sister, Faith (Kevin) Mittman; numerous nephews and nieces. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019