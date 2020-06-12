Michele Longabaugh

Longabaugh, Michele 57, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away June 10, 2020. Visitation, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, at Ascension Lutheran Church. Memorial established with Goddard Education Foundation, 201 S. Main, Goddard, KS 67052 or online at www.goddardef.org. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.