Michele Longabaugh
Longabaugh, Michele 57, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away June 10, 2020. Visitation, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, at Ascension Lutheran Church. Memorial established with Goddard Education Foundation, 201 S. Main, Goddard, KS 67052 or online at www.goddardef.org. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
