1/1
Michelle Horne
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Horne
July 29, 1970 - October 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - City of Wichita Recruiter, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be live streamed at www.collegehillumc.org, 9:00 am CST, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ryan Keller and grandfather, Harold Keller, survivors include her husband Ian; father Walter (Paula) Buelow; sister, Denise Parsaca; grandmother, Elizabeth Keller; aunt and uncle, Barbara and Cliff Sayre; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wichita Animal Action League. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.cozine.com. Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved