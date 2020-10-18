Michelle Horne
July 29, 1970 - October 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - City of Wichita Recruiter, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be live streamed at www.collegehillumc.org
, 9:00 am CST, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ryan Keller and grandfather, Harold Keller, survivors include her husband Ian; father Walter (Paula) Buelow; sister, Denise Parsaca; grandmother, Elizabeth Keller; aunt and uncle, Barbara and Cliff Sayre; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wichita Animal Action League. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.cozine.com
. Broadway Mortuary.