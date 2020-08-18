1/
Michelle Irene Reese
Reese, Michelle Irene 51, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, passed away August 9, 2020. She was born October 27, 1968 in Wichita, KS. Michelle was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda J. Reese. She is survived by her father, Hal Reese; sisters, Rosetta (Rex) Hampton and Rhonda Combs; brother, Cecil (Tracy) Combs; daughters, Christiana (Michael) Chaput and Roberta Henry; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Marcus and Wyatt; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services are pending and will be posted on social media once available.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

August 18, 2020
Michelle will be missed by so many. May she Rest In Peace while guiding each of us to a better path in life.
Mark
Friend
