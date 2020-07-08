Michelle Looney

Looney, Michelle Age 54, passed away July 3, 2020. Born June 11, 1966 to Larry and Karen Looney. Michelle was a long time client of Starkey and worked 16 years at Rolling Hills Country Club. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her brother, Chad Looney; guardians, Monica (Darrel) Sites-Selsor; step-mother, Nina Looney; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorials can be made to, Starkey Inc., 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. A come & go viewing will be available from 9AM-4PM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary. Graveside Service will be held 10AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Resthaven Cemetery.