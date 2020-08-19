Pore, Michelle Marie Blasi 48, of Wichita, died at 7:27 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Harry Hines Hospice Center at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital, Wichita, Kansas. She was born January 14, 1972 in Wichita, Kansas. She is survived by her mother Helen Huse of Arlington, Texas. Her son, Ivan Nicholas Pore and his father Ronald Pore of Derby, Kansas; two brothers Kevin Huse of Arlington, Texas; Greg Blasi of Wichita, Kansas; two sisters Deborah (Blasi) Walker of Columbus, Georgia, and Megan (Blasi) Wingert of Woodland Park, Colorado; two nephews, Colby Stanley and Jacob Walker, several Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Michelle's father Alvin Leo Blasi and her brother David L. Huse preceded her in death. Michelle was a long time resident of the Wichita area where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Augusta. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1990 and obtained her Bachelor's degree from Wichita State University. She also served in the Kansas Army National Guard as a medic. There will be no visitation, but there will be a graveside service at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the new Belle Plain Cemetery. Pastor Chris Bray will be officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store