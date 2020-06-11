LONGTON-Lewis, Michelle Raylene "Micki" 57, of Longton, KS passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center in Wichita. A small memorial service for close friends and family is to be at the Presbyterian Church in Cambridge, KS, Friday June 12th at 10 am, with a meal to follow. A larger celebration of life for Micki is in the works for a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor, contributions may be left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Micki was born on April 26, 1963 in Winfield, KS to parents Billy and Darlene (Sutton) Morgan, she attended Burden High School and graduated in 1981, she then attended Pittsburg State University before returning home. On February 25, 1989 Micki married the love of her life, Major General Kenneth Lewis Jr. The couple traveled all over the world together, starting in Altus, OK AFB; then Mountain Home, ID AFB; Oklahoma City Tinker AFB; Portland, OR Pang AFB, Travis AFB California; MacDill AFB FL; Lackland AFB San Antonio; the Pentagon Arlington, VA and then Warner Robins AFB in Georgia before moving back to Longton, KS. Micki enjoyed organizing events wherever they were stationed to bring people together and make them happy, she continued this afterward at their home in Kansas. She always kept busy and enjoyed being a librarian and a member of the Mulvane American Legion Auxiliary, head of the Officers Wives Club, and a member of the Cambridge Presbyterian Church. Micki ran a tight ship during Ken's 11 deployments and loved raising her family. Micki is survived by her husband Ken, daughter Britny Arnett and husband Josh, son Zack Lewis and wife Kelsey, son Zane Lewis, granddaughter Amelia Arnett, mother Darlene Krug, brothers: Billy Morgan, Ed Morgan and Randy Fox, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.



