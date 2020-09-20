1/1
Michiko Duda
1933 - 2020
Michiko Duda
January 29, 1933 - September 12, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Derby - Duda, Michiko 87, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita. She was born on January 29, 1933 in Nagasaki, Japan to Iroku Somekawa and Chieno (Fukushima) Somekawa. She met her love, Joseph Duda, while he was stationed in Japan. The family moved to Derby in 1966.
Michiko enjoyed bowling, bingo, gardening and cooking. She truly took pride in her family and welcomed all to her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Duda, who died in 1999 and her parents.
Michiko is survived by her daughter, Judy Gilbert and husband Shawn
Sons Ken Duda, John Duda, Kris Duda
Grandchildren Jennifer Burleson and husband Brian, Michael Duda and Fiance, Nicole, Shane Gilbert and wife Morgan and Shanna Gilbert.
Great Grandchildren Kaleb Howard, Bailee Duda, Charlee Duda, Logan Barnhill, Blake Burleson, Brady Burleson.
A private family service will be held.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 17, 2020
Avery good friend of me and my wife Sachiko. She was a very caring person who will be missed by many. I wish the family the very best during this difficult time.
Cecil Rogers
Friend
