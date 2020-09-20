Michiko Duda
January 29, 1933 - September 12, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Derby - Duda, Michiko 87, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita. She was born on January 29, 1933 in Nagasaki, Japan to Iroku Somekawa and Chieno (Fukushima) Somekawa. She met her love, Joseph Duda, while he was stationed in Japan. The family moved to Derby in 1966.
Michiko enjoyed bowling, bingo, gardening and cooking. She truly took pride in her family and welcomed all to her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Duda, who died in 1999 and her parents.
Michiko is survived by her daughter, Judy Gilbert and husband Shawn
Sons Ken Duda, John Duda, Kris Duda
Grandchildren Jennifer Burleson and husband Brian, Michael Duda and Fiance, Nicole, Shane Gilbert and wife Morgan and Shanna Gilbert.
Great Grandchildren Kaleb Howard, Bailee Duda, Charlee Duda, Logan Barnhill, Blake Burleson, Brady Burleson.
A private family service will be held.
www. SmithFamilyMortuaries.com