Smith, Mick M. "Bubba" 66 yrs old, of Newton, Ks., passed away on Tuesday, May 18th, 2020. Mick is survived by his mother, Delores Havel of Concord Ca.; father, Floyd (Kathy) Smith of Wichita, Ks.; step-son, Terry Gordon of Derby, Ks.; sisters, Marcel McNaught of Wichita, Ks., Allison (Tim) Campbell of Concord, Ca., Ursula (Shawn) Nicholes of Wichita, Ks.; brother, Alex Julius of Concord, Ca.; long time companion, Cheryl Easterberg of Newton, Ks.; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial will be announced at a later date.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 28, 2020.
