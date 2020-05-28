Or Copy this URL to Share

Smith, Mick M. "Bubba" 66 yrs old, of Newton, Ks., passed away on Tuesday, May 18th, 2020. Mick is survived by his mother, Delores Havel of Concord Ca.; father, Floyd (Kathy) Smith of Wichita, Ks.; step-son, Terry Gordon of Derby, Ks.; sisters, Marcel McNaught of Wichita, Ks., Allison (Tim) Campbell of Concord, Ca., Ursula (Shawn) Nicholes of Wichita, Ks.; brother, Alex Julius of Concord, Ca.; long time companion, Cheryl Easterberg of Newton, Ks.; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial will be announced at a later date.



