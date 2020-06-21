Mickey Calvin Myrick M.D.
Myrick, M.D., Mickey Calvin On Friday, June 19, 2020, Mickey Calvin Myrick M.D., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78. Mickey was born on February 11, 1942 in Estherville, Iowa to Alvin and Signa (Severtson) Myrick. On January 8, 1966, he married Kay Bachmann and they raised 3 daughters, Melanie, Julie, and Jill. He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska in 1974 and completed his residency in Family Practice graduating in 1977. He practiced medicine in Hays, Kansas for 13 years prior to teaching Family Practice residents and practicing medicine in Wichita, Kansas from 1990-2015. Mickey had a passion for teaching and healing. His final years in practice were dedicated to serving the uninsured and underprivileged. Mickey was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and effervescent style. He was an avid lover of motorcycles and Corvettes. Mickey loved watching his grandkids play sports and perform in theatre. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; mother, Signa; father-in-law, Robert Bachmann; mother-in-law, Frances Thyne; sister-in-law, Sandra Roberts; and niece, Karla Letcher. He is survived by his wife, Kay of Wichita; daughters, Melanie Hansen of Phoenix, AZ; Julie Myrick of Overland Park; Jill Welsh (Jack) of Overland Park; sister, Sandra Lage (David) of Leawood; brother, Monte Myrick (Dianne) of Kansas, OK; 5 grandchildren, Maxwell, Cooper, Hudson, River and Luca; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation with family will be from 6:30 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020; Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Interim HealthCare Hospice, 9920 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207; or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
