COLWICH-Bradley, Mike E. 61, Landman, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Private Family Services. Survived by his parents, Wilbur and Nancy Bradley; wife, Donna Berlin; daughters, Kadie (Todd) Berlin-George, Kelsey (Justin) Berlin-Jackson; grandddaughter, Elliott George; sister, Dana Bradley; niece, Hillari (Ian Loeffler) Spencer; great-nieces and nephews, Hans, Stella and Scarlett Loeffler. A memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.