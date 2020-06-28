Mike E. Bradley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLWICH-Bradley, Mike E. 61, Landman, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Private Family Services. Survived by his parents, Wilbur and Nancy Bradley; wife, Donna Berlin; daughters, Kadie (Todd) Berlin-George, Kelsey (Justin) Berlin-Jackson; grandddaughter, Elliott George; sister, Dana Bradley; niece, Hillari (Ian Loeffler) Spencer; great-nieces and nephews, Hans, Stella and Scarlett Loeffler. A memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry. Never ready to lose our children.
Judy Webber
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved