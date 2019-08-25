Mike E. Warren

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike E. Warren.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Notice
Send Flowers

Warren, Mike E. 57, Retired silk screen printer, Dad and Papa, passed away Aug 21, 2019. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd D. Sr (Joy); brother, Floyd D. Jr and Samuel. He is survived by his children, Jessica Warren, Jaime McEuen, and Jake Cotter; grandson, Evan Warren; siblings, Steve (Ellen), Dan (Shirley), John, Michelle (Brad) Hinkle, Bill (Joni). Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug 26. Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug 27, both at Hillside Funeral Home West.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
funeral home direction icon