Warren, Mike E. 57, Retired silk screen printer, Dad and Papa, passed away Aug 21, 2019. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd D. Sr (Joy); brother, Floyd D. Jr and Samuel. He is survived by his children, Jessica Warren, Jaime McEuen, and Jake Cotter; grandson, Evan Warren; siblings, Steve (Ellen), Dan (Shirley), John, Michelle (Brad) Hinkle, Bill (Joni). Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug 26. Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug 27, both at Hillside Funeral Home West.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019