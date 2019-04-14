Nichols, Mike G. 71, An amazing husband, father and grandpa passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He loved music and the west coast. His favorite pasttime was arguing "Politics" online. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 41 years; Kathy. Sons; Jesse (Yuri), Mat and Tommy (Becca) Nichols. Grandchildren; Ellie, Sammy, Mayra, Logan, Kairi and Ezra. Siblings; Dave (Diane) Nichols and Darline Robinson. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society 3313 No. Hillside Wichita, Kansas 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019