HUTCHINSON-Messmer, Mike 76, of Hutchinson, died February 28, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 27, 1943, in Anthony, to Claire Eugene and Sara Joyce (Johnston) Messmer. Mike was a 1961 graduate of Norwich High School and served in the United States Navy. He was employed as a machinist at Cessna and Eaton Corporation, both of Hutchinson, and retired from Boeing Aircraft, Wichita, in 2009. Mike was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #982, Hutchinson. He helped organize and build the Eaton Activity Center, Hutchinson. Mike enjoyed fishing, bingo, and playing cards. He is survived by: daughter, Shelly Moore of Hutchinson; sons, Trent Messmer (Beth) of Hutchinson, Tim Messmer (Roylene) of Larned, and Brian Messmer of Lenexa; sister, Cathy Jenkins (Larry) of Hutchinson; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Mike's life will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Girl Scout Building on Lake Talbot at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020