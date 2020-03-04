Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Messmer. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Girl Scout Building on Lake Talbot at the Kansas State Fairgrounds Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Messmer, Mike 76, of Hutchinson, died February 28, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 27, 1943, in Anthony, to Claire Eugene and Sara Joyce (Johnston) Messmer. Mike was a 1961 graduate of Norwich High School and served in the United States Navy. He was employed as a machinist at Cessna and Eaton Corporation, both of Hutchinson, and retired from Boeing Aircraft, Wichita, in 2009. Mike was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #982, Hutchinson. He helped organize and build the Eaton Activity Center, Hutchinson. Mike enjoyed fishing, bingo, and playing cards. He is survived by: daughter, Shelly Moore of Hutchinson; sons, Trent Messmer (Beth) of Hutchinson, Tim Messmer (Roylene) of Larned, and Brian Messmer of Lenexa; sister, Cathy Jenkins (Larry) of Hutchinson; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Mike's life will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Girl Scout Building on Lake Talbot at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

