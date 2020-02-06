Pastor Mike O';Donnell

O'Donnell, Pastor Mike 61, went to his Heavenly home on February 2, 2020. Visitation with family 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, Feb 7, at Grace Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service 2:00 pm, Saturday, Feb 8, at Central Christian Church. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Stephanie (Andrew) Albritton; sons, Michael O'Donnell, II and Tyler (Katie) O'Donnell; granddaughters, Lucy, Laney & London; father, Mickey (Diane) O'Donnell; sister, Miki Shanon O'Donnell and brother, Nick (Liz) O'Donnell. Memorial established with Grace Baptist Church. View expanded obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services, Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020
