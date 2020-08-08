Pifer, Mike "PawPaw" of Wichita, KS, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on August 2nd, 2020. Mike loved the outdoors, fishing, and working with his hands, but most of all he loved helping people and spending time with his family. He spent his last days watching his grandbabies have water balloon fights and was surrounded by those he loved. Mike was born July 17th, 1958 to Melvin and Anna Lou Pifer who preceded him in death. Survivors are his wife, Patty; son, Micah (Megan); daughters, Sara (David) and Wendy (Mark); and grandchildren, Brayden, Isaac, Levi, Lily, Leah, Dale, and Rose.



