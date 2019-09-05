Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred E. Kampling. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MT. VERNON-Kampling, Mildred E. 95, died Sept. 3, 2019. Rosary Thursday, Sept 5th at 6:30pm; service Friday, Sept 6th at 10:00am, both at St. Rose Catholic Church, Mt. Vernon, KS. Millie was born March 10, 1924 to Michael and Rosa (Blasi) Bugner. She attended schools in Garden Plain, Ks. She married James "Jim" Kampling on Feb 12, 1946 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. Millie was a very hard worker all her life. She was a mid-wife, tended sheep on a farm and was a Shepherd to her extended family. Millie and Jim spent 35 years running Kampling's General Store at Mt. Vernon, KS before they retired in Cheney. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Norma Jean Bestgen. Survivors; sons Mike and wife Cheryl of St. Marks, Greg and wife Marcia of Cheney, daughters Becky and husband Ron Elpers of Wichita, Brenda and husband Carl Wewe of Pretty Prairie, Barb and husband Ed Laverentz of Cheney, 16 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Memorials to St. Rose Catholic Church Building Fund and Cheney Golden Age Home. Wulf-Ast Mortuary

MT. VERNON-Kampling, Mildred E. 95, died Sept. 3, 2019. Rosary Thursday, Sept 5th at 6:30pm; service Friday, Sept 6th at 10:00am, both at St. Rose Catholic Church, Mt. Vernon, KS. Millie was born March 10, 1924 to Michael and Rosa (Blasi) Bugner. She attended schools in Garden Plain, Ks. She married James "Jim" Kampling on Feb 12, 1946 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. Millie was a very hard worker all her life. She was a mid-wife, tended sheep on a farm and was a Shepherd to her extended family. Millie and Jim spent 35 years running Kampling's General Store at Mt. Vernon, KS before they retired in Cheney. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Norma Jean Bestgen. Survivors; sons Mike and wife Cheryl of St. Marks, Greg and wife Marcia of Cheney, daughters Becky and husband Ron Elpers of Wichita, Brenda and husband Carl Wewe of Pretty Prairie, Barb and husband Ed Laverentz of Cheney, 16 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Memorials to St. Rose Catholic Church Building Fund and Cheney Golden Age Home. Wulf-Ast Mortuary Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close