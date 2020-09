Mildred FankhauserNovember 26, 1931 - September 28, 2020Sterling, Kansas - Mildred Louise Fankhauser, 88, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sterling Village. She was born November 26, 1931 in New Haven, West Virginia to Ira Stanley and Neva (Roush) Cross. Mildred married Warren Fankhauser on July 24, 1953 in Haviland. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2007.She is survived by her son, David (Sandra) Fankhauser of Sterling; daughters, Lora (Don) Barry of Wichita and Lisa (Brent) Cookson of Wichita; son-in-law, Dean (Jodi) Hayse of Independence; grandchildren, Steven Fankhauser, Chelsea Mathias, Dean Allen, Andrew, Aaron and Adam Hayse; and 6 great-grandchildren.Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Lee Fankhauser; son, Steve Fankhauser; and daughter, Louise Hayse.A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Haviland Cemetery. The family requests any persons attending wear a mask and observe safe physical distance protocols.Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, Haviland Meals on Wheels or Sterling Friendship Meals in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt 67124. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com