LYONS-Helmer, Mildred 96, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away September 11, 2019 at Country Living of Lyons. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Lyons with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present. Memorials may be given to Ebenezer United Methodist Church in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019