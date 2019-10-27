Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Ice Linn. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Linn, Mildred Ice 92, passed away peacefully September 12, 2019. She was born on a farm near Big Springs, KS to John Thomas and Emma Ice. Mildred is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dan; her two children Dr. Linda Winter (Paul), Douglas Linn (Ann); two grandchildren Jason (Amy) and Amy (Justin); and 5 great-grandchildren. Mildred's passions were RV traveling with Dan, being an exceptional domestic engineer and gardening. She worked for Hallmark Cards, Farm Bureau and Linda L. Winter, DMD. She volunteered for many organizations including PTA, Camp Fire Girls, EHU and Knitted Knockers. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, lunch serving at 11:30AM, at West Heights United Methodist Church, West Entrance Doors B & D. Please come celebrate Mildred's life by sharing written or brief spoken memories. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are to the in Rochester, MN or West Heights UMC.

