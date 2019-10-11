Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Irene "Millie" Estes. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Memorial service 2:00 PM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Estes, Mildred Irene "Millie" 96, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was a homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother. Millie was born on October 13, 1922, in Lindsay, Oklahoma, to the late Charles Grover Faulk and Mary Josephine (Henley) Faulk. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, O.C. Estes, Jr.; brothers, Glenn and Gene Faulk; infant sister, Gladys, and sisters, Maxine Burford and Mary Ellen Addy, and brothers-in-law, Jack Estes and Charles Addy. Millie graduated from Lindsay High School (OK) where she was an outstanding basketball player. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from Central State College (currently University of Central Oklahoma), Edmund, OK, in 1943. After graduation, she taught health and physical education in the Okmulgee Jr. and Sr. High School, Okmulgee, OK. On June 24, 1944, she married O.C. Estes, Jr. She taught kindergarten at the Sooner City Nursery School on the University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, campus while supporting her husband's educational goals. She prepared homes for her husband and children in Norman, OK, Orange, NJ, McAlester, OK, Harrison, AR and Wichita, KS, supporting her husband's education and career in Hospital Administration where he was Senior Vice President of Wesley Medical Center. In many of the cities she became involved in community activities by participating in Newcomers Clubs, garden clubs, church circles and medical bowling leagues. She received a special certificate from the Order of Eastern Star for 76 years of membership. She enjoyed crocheting and decorating for all holidays. She delighted giving gifts of holiday colored M & M's, especially to her grandchildren, her neighborhood youth, and workers in her retirement community. Her passion and gift for playing the piano and organ extended from personal enjoyment to the delight of friends and family. She was a 50-year member of the First United Methodist Church, Wichita. Millie is survived by her daughter, Glenyce Feeney (Don Bennett), Little Rock, AR; son, Dr. Robert Estes (Cindy), Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Michael Estes (Kimberly), Maeghan Puckett (Curt), Matthew, Meredith and Madison Estes; sister-in-law, Jean Estes, Vero Beach, FL; nieces, Betty Crawford (Mike), Martha Burford (Katherine Brittan), Pamela Robinson, Francine Novosad (Gene), Rosemary Addy, and nephews, Steve Estes (Tranna) and Glenn Faulk (Alice). The family wishes to acknowledge her special friends, Shirley and Bill Newport, Sue Henderson, Betty Jenkins, Joann and Warren Laughlin, Rev. Philip Wood and Laurie and Larry Hucke, all who assisted her and enriched her life. Although there were many excellent caregivers over the last several years, the family would like to give special thanks to the following: Dianna, Carol and Rhonda with Right At Home; Kathy Oliver with Mobile Medical; Adrienne, Mitchell and Taylor with Interim Health, Amy Davis with Interim Hospice and Robin Smith whose positive support she enjoyed. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 12, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Inurnment will be at the Greenhill Cemetery in Lindsay, OK at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mildred's name to LifeStrong Outreach, Inc., 1141 N. Forest Ave., Wichita, KS 67203 or Communities of Heaven Ministries, 1101 Bitting St., Wichita, KS 67203 (Rev. Phillip Wood).

