Service Information Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston 107 South Lancaster Hesston , KS 67062 (620)-327-2685 Memorial service 2:00 PM Koerner Heights Church 320 N Meridian Rd Newton , KS

NORTH NEWTON-Vogt, Mildred R. 95, of North Newton, Kansas, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Kidron Bethel Village. She was born March 1, 1924 in Henderson, Nebraska, the daughter of Cornelius and Mary (Kornelson) Harder. She met and fell in love with Vernon Vogt at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas and they were married on August 24, 1944 at Paxton, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2006. Mildred and Vernon served as missionaries to the Belgian Congo where Vernon managed a hospital and Mildred taught many classes for women's health as well as Bible classes. The unrest in the Congo forced them to leave in 1960, after which they settled in Newton, Kansas where Mildred continued to be very active at Koerner Heights Mennonite Brethren Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was a lifelong supporter of Tabor College, especially enjoying the musical programs there, and also of many other missions and ministry related organizations. Survivors include her son, Richard (Natise) Vogt of Newton; daughters, Janet Vogt of Wichita, and Joyce (Dennis) Wahr of Minneapolis, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Jennifer Wahr, Christine (Neal) Howard, Alexa Wahr, Sarah (Casey) Harbour, and Hannah Vogt; two great-grandchildren, Elliot and James Howard; and brother-in-law, Walter Schlichting. Mildred was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Ken Vogt; one brother and three sisters. Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be held at 2pm, July 28, 2019 at Koerner Heights Church, 320 N Meridian Rd, Newton, Kansas 67114. Memorial contributions can be made out to Mennonite Brethren Seminary or Tabor College in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, 107 S Lancaster, Hesston, Kansas, 67062.

