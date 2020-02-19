DERBY-Miller, Mildred Smith Grimsley born March 8, 1932 in San Jacinto County, TX, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in Derby, KS at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert Smith and Ellen Marie (Garrett) Edwards; husband, James Miller; and granddaughter, Debra Palmer. Survived by her daughters, Lorna (Joel) Basinger; sons, Melvin and Danny Grimsley; grandchildren, Jacob (Amy Hilton) Palmer, Christina (Ed) Howard and Kevin (Tracey) Grimsley; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a niece, Connie (Jamie) Baird. Per her wishes, cremation will take place, there will be no services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020