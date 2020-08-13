VALLEY CENTER-Moore, Milissa Lou On Thursday, August 6, 2020 Milissa Moore, 61, loving wife of Michael Moore and mother of Dylon Knowlton-Rau, Lindsay Hager, and Dane Moore, passed away at her home in Valley Center, Kansas surrounded in love by her family. Milissa was born on January 25, 1959 in Hoisington, Kansas to Aletha and Alfred Stang, sister to Genita Niedens, Galen Stang, Cindy Niedens, Lenora Hull, and Lynelle Horsch. She was affectionately known as "Oma" to her three grandsons, Don Michael Hager, Dalton Hager, and Leo Moore. She was a beloved mother-in-law to Kimberly Knowlton-Rau, Donald "Coach" Hager, and Samantha Moore. She spent the majority of her life in the Wichita area, including living in Colwich and finally settling in Valley Center. Milissa spent most of her career in human resources working for several banks, Devlin Enterprises, Legends Senior Living, and Sedgwick County Extension office. Milissa was deeply revered by her colleagues, many of whom considered her to be a dear friend. Her gregarious personality, big smile, and infectious laughter made it easy to see why so many were drawn to her. When she was not reading of an adventure in her latest novel, she was off living one of her own. Milissa and Michael shared a proclivity for being in nature and a love for all of God's creations. They enjoyed traipsing through forests in Alaska and the Rocky Mountains, and strolling through the Flint Hills of Kansas. They took long, scenic road trips through Kansas, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Milissa and Michael also shared a love of riding bikes along the Arkansas River. Milissa was the true definition of it is not so much about the destination, rather the company who travels with you. Anyone who knew "Oma" can share a humorous or adventurous story of their own. Oma never met a rollercoaster she didn't ride again and again...dragging us all with her! She never missed an opportunity for a weekend getaway, craft fair, or dinner with girlfriends. She was a passionate fan of music - concerts, plays, singing, and dancing. Oh, how Oma loved to dance! She also loved tending to her many flower beds and indoor plants. Together, Milissa and Michael created a beautiful backyard landscape and fulfilled a dream of becoming beekeepers with several hives over the years. However, they would say their greatest accomplishment was blending their family together. It is no surprise that Oma's most treasured memories were of times spent together as a family. Most special to her was time spent with her grandsons. They filled her heart with an abundance of radiant joy. Forever we will be blessed by her spirit and the love she showed for each and every one of us. Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Milissa Moore to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Donations can be made via their website at www.hynesmemorial.org
