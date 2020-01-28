Miller Francis Stayrook

Service Information
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS
67114
(316)-283-2525
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Hesston Mennonite Church
Notice
HESSTON-Stayrook, Miller Francis 90, of Hesston, KS. went to serve his Lord on January 21, 2020. Miller is survived by his wife: Vernabelle; children: Carol Sue Stayrook-Hobbs, Joyce (JP) Pankratz, Steve Stayrook and many other family and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31st from 5-9 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Hesston Mennonite Church on Saturday, February 1st at 10:30 a.m. The service will be live-streamed at hesstonmc.org/Stayrookmemorial. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020
