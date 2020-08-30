Werth, Millicent Mary On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Millicent Mary "Millie" Werth, devoted wife and loving mother of eight children, passed away at the age of 94. Millie was born on November 21st, 1925 in La Crosse, KS to Joe and Margaret Breit, married the love of her life Elmer Joseph Werth on November 11th, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, and three grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, 8 children, 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A Rosary followed by Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 31st at St. Margaret Mary at 10 am.