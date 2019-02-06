Holland, Millie M. (Rice) age 94, Holland Roofing Bookkeeper/Office Manager for 70 years, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Visitation 9am-7pm, Thurs, with family present 5:30-7pm. Services, 10am, Fri, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis; parents, Roy and Zona (Sanders) Rice; brother, Eston; grandson, Gregg Thacher. Survivors: sons, Gary (Ruth) Holland of Belle Plaine, Neal (Mary) Holland of Wichita; grandchildren, Dr. Shannon Holland (Michael Moore) of Georgetown, TX, Emily Holland of Derby, and Cody (Sydney) Holland of Derby. Memorial: Shrine Crippled Children's Fund, c/o Midian Shrine Temple, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019