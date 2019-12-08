Milo Wayne Smalley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milo Wayne Smalley.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

Smalley, Milo Wayne age 86, passed away Thursday, December 5th, 2019. Visitation 2-8pm, Family greeting from 5-7pm Tuesday, December 10th; Funeral Service 10AM Wednesday, December 11th both at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Rd. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Glen and Lena Smalley; sisters, Melbadean Canape, Shirley Smalley. Milo is survived by his children, Michael (Tammy) Smalley, Janna Smalley, Clint (DeeDee) Smalley; grandchildren, Samantha (Kyler) Beltz, Wayne (Shabree) Smalley, Jessi (Matthew) Stiasny, Kayla Smalley, Brendan Smalley; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason, and Adelaide. In lieu of flowers, memorials are with the Cancer Center of Kansas, 700 W. Central Ave #100 Eldorado, KS 67024 and The Encompass Hospice 8201 E. 34th St. Circle Suites 1503 & 1505, Wichita, KS 67226. SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details