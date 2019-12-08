Smalley, Milo Wayne age 86, passed away Thursday, December 5th, 2019. Visitation 2-8pm, Family greeting from 5-7pm Tuesday, December 10th; Funeral Service 10AM Wednesday, December 11th both at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Rd. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Glen and Lena Smalley; sisters, Melbadean Canape, Shirley Smalley. Milo is survived by his children, Michael (Tammy) Smalley, Janna Smalley, Clint (DeeDee) Smalley; grandchildren, Samantha (Kyler) Beltz, Wayne (Shabree) Smalley, Jessi (Matthew) Stiasny, Kayla Smalley, Brendan Smalley; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mason, and Adelaide. In lieu of flowers, memorials are with the Cancer Center of Kansas, 700 W. Central Ave #100 Eldorado, KS 67024 and The Encompass Hospice 8201 E. 34th St. Circle Suites 1503 & 1505, Wichita, KS 67226. SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019