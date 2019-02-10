Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton H. Larsen. View Sign

Larsen, Milton H. 98, retired engineer, died Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Born Friday 13, 1920 to William J. and Adelia M. (Ireland) Larsen of rural Burns, KS, Milt would later celebrate every Friday the 13th as his birthday. He graduated from Burns High School and Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS (Electrical Engineering). Milton served as a pilot trainer in the US Navy V-5 program during WWII. He married Twila L. McNatt in 1949 and raised 4 sons in Wichita, KS. They were members of Fairview Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, and served in local and state lay ministries. A leader, scout master, trainer and Wood Badge course director in the Boy Scouts of America, Milton was awarded the Silver Beaver for his 20 years of work. He was proud of being one of three men who began the BSA Trappers Rendezvous to teach young people winter camping skills. Milton retired after 37 years with the Boeing Company. Milt and Twila reveled in traveling North America by RV and enjoyed being snowbirds in Texas and Arizona. Milton is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Twila; son, Timothy; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Julian Aubuchon; sister-in-law, Lois Larsen; and brother-in-law, Orval Biehl. He is survived by his sons; David (Kay) Larsen, Eric Larsen, Milton (Lee) Larsen; granddaughter, Emily (David) Sibley; brothers; Clyde Larsen, Lowell Larsen; sister; Florence Biehl; and many dear family and friends. A celebration of Milton's life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the First United Methodist Church chapel, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS, 67202. Memorial donations go to the Appalachian Trail Conference, The Nature Conservancy, Common Cause and ACLU, which Milton supported.www.cochranmortuary.com Funeral Home Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita

1411 N. Broadway

Wichita , KS 67214

