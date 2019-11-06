Whibbey, Minnie Faye born December 18, 1914 in Hendrix, Oklahoma, passed away November 2, 2019. Survived by children, Lisa M. Matts, Venita R. Matts and Lee (Edna) Matts; sister, Loralee McDonald; brother, Archie R. Whibbey; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 41 great-great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 09, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019