Agustin, Modesta R.P. 82, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died Monday, December 16, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:30 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Hilarion and Amparo Peredo. Survived by her husband, Dr. Conrado Agustin of Wichita; daughters, Angela (T.R.) Fox, Esq. of Indianapolis, IN, Dr. Catherine (Paul) Brisland of Chesapeake, VA; son, Dr. Conrado Agustin, Jr. of Wichita; grandchildren, Aidan, Shane, Evan, Elizabeth, Samuel, Peter, Lucas. A memorial has been established with: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019