Jacoby, Molly Jane Age 68, retired school teacher in USD 259 of 30 years, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, in the care of her husband, Charles "Chuck" Jacoby. Molly is survived by her husband, son, Jay (Alison) Jacoby, three grandchildren, Trinity and Liberty Burklow and Ronan Jacoby, mother JoAnn Hutto, brothers Joe (Vicki) and Matt McGuire, niece Elizabeth (Jordan) Mendez, nephew, Nathan McGuire, and brother-in law, Bill Jacoby. She is preceded in death by her father, Jack McGuire, sister, Amy McGuire and niece Mary McGuire. Service to be held at Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations in Molly's name may be sent to Wichita Public Schools Education Edge 903 S. Edgemoor 67218
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020