Schaffer, Monell G. 95, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kent; daughter, Pamlia Chriss; parents, Chris and May Langvardt; brother, Chris; sister, Wilhelmina. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Katherine), Marc (Diane); 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS, 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019