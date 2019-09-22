Funk, Monroe 85, most recently of Hesston, passed away Sept. 12, 2019 in Wichita. He was born Sept. 23, 1933 in Hillsboro to Benjamin and Esther (Leppke) Funk. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of Hesston, one son, Brad (Sharon) Funk of Colby, two daughters, Bev (Joel) Friesen of Wichita, and Deb (Dale) Brubacher of Hesston, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, sister-in-law Gladys Funk of Hillsboro, and Carol's family of two daughters, Marcia (KC) Carlson of Hesston, Kathy (Craig) McHenry of Minneapolis, two sons, Tom Muller of Blue Springs, Missouri, Doug Muller of Scandia, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Delma (Thiessen) Funk, his parents, his sister Norma Funk Penner, his brother Donald Funk, his brother-in-law Louis Penner, and a great grandchild Sydney Gatz. Visitation will be Sept. 27 at Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and the memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Hesston MB. A memorial has been established with the Monroe and Delma Funk Memorial Scholarship at Tabor College c/o Miller-Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019