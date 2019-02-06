Montgomery Keith "Monty" Cunningham

Cunningham, Montgomery "Monty" Keith 61, of Wichita, KS passed away Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 on Monarch Mountain, in Salida, CO. He is survived by his wife Leah Cunningham, daughters Breauna Cunningham (Robert Glenn and future grandson) and Baylee Cunningham-Vieyra (Vicent‚ Vieyra), mother Reba Hamby, and siblings Miles, Maury and Melissa Cunningham. Rosary will be on Friday, February 8th, at 7 p.m., and Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 9th, at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte, KS with Father Bernie Gorges officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019
