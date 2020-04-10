WELLINGTON-Troutman, Monty Lynn 68, of Wellington, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1951 in Wellington, Kansas to Arlis & Dorothy (Nichols) Troutman. Monty graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1969 and Kansas State University in 1973 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private burial at Sumner Memorial Gardens will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the Wellington Golf Club. Contributions can be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home 704 N. Washington, Wellington, Kansas 67152. To leave an online condolence please visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020