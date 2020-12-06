Morris BirchApril 21, 1944 - December 2, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Morris Dean Birch succumbed to COVID-19 the night of December 2, 2020 at age 76. He was born April 21, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas to Marjory and Lauren Birch. He was the second of five children. He would marry Suzanne Hiebert in 1965, with whom he would spend 55 years before his passing. Morris and Suzanne have three children and 10 grandchildren. Morris was an eagle scout and among the first to graduate from Wichita South High School. He worked and paid his own way through Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, where he would meet his future wife. After graduating Southwestern with a degree in English, he worked his way through Washburn University, earning his JD. Morris returned to Wichita, working at several firms until ultimately opening a solo practice. He specialized in domestic law, defending those that often wouldn't have had representation otherwise. He received several awards from the Kansas Bar Association for his pro bono work, in which he had significant pride. Another source of great pride was all of the work he did to help couples adopt or to find homes for newborns. He was a constant presence in his children's lives, never missing a game or a performance. He worked hard to provide his children with whatever resources they needed. Morris is preceded by his parents and his younger brother Richard. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; one brother and two sisters; his son Matthew Birch and Kelly Birch and their children, Jeffrey, Adam, and Ryan; his son Andrew Birch and Kerry Birch and their children Faith and Liam; and his daughter Elizabeth Gibson and Bradford Gibson and their children Makenzie, Lauren, Ashley, Hunter, and Isabella. Given the ongoing danger of COVID-19, the family is unable to hold a proper service at this time. The family hopes to have a celebration of Mo's life this summer, after vaccines are available and allow people to once again gather safely. Memorials may be sent to either Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church or the Parkinson's Association of the Plains, PO Box 771269, Wichita, KS 67277.