Cocking, Morris P. 95, Retired Morris Lighting Company Owner and Operator, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Morris was in service during World War II and served in the First Allied Airborne Army division consisting of paratroopers and glider men. He received 3 bronze stars. He married Betty Lee Brown in 1946 and they were married 66 years. Preceded in death by his wife; parents, John and Mary Cocking; and 9 siblings. Survived by his daughters, Sally Kerns, Nancy Hollingsworth, both of Wichita; granddaughters, Deserae (Kevin) Minor, Farrah (Barry) Felkner, Christina Kerns; grandson, Kyle (Ali) Kerns; great-grandchildren, Brynn, Dane, Brett, Skyler, and Aspen; sister, Bettie Cordes. A memorial has been established with: Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019