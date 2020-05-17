RUSSELL-Fisk, Mural Eileen Stubblefield 93, of Russell, Kansas, died at Main Street Manor on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born August 11, 1926 at Dry Lake Keystone, Oklahoma. Mural was the fifth of eight children born to James Oscar Stubblefield and Bessie Naomi Peck Stubblefield. Mural attended grade school at Keystone, Broken Arrow, and Sand Springs Oklahoma. She went to high school at Cleveland, Oklahoma graduating in 1944. After high school, she worked at Commander Mills in Sand Springs. Mural was united in marriage to Lee R. Fisk on April 27, 1946, at Bristow Oklahoma. The union was blessed with two children, Sharlet and Stephen. She along with her family, moved to Russell, Kansas in April 1949. Mural and her husband Lee were employed by K.D. Emerick Tank Service. They later purchased the business and formed Lee Fisk Tank Service and Fisk Oil, Inc. Mural served as secretary-treasurer. Over the years, she was active in church serving as Sunday School teacher, youth leader and recording treasurer. Mural served as community leader of Smokey Valley 4-H Club and leader of VFW #6240 Auxiliary Junior Unit. Mural was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Russell and VFW Auxiliary Post #6240. Mural's surviving family include, son in-law Milton Ginther of Russell, daughter in-law Maxine Fisk of Wichita; grandchildren Kelly Ginther and wife Kimberly, Natalie Yarmer and husband Justin all of Russell, Kyle Ginther of Great Bend, Stephanie Fisk McCurdy and husband Braden of Wichita; great grandchildren Dalton Ginther and wife Danielle of Overland Park, Ks, Danika Drake and husband Andrew of Haysville, Ks, Mackenzie Hartman and husband Alan, Savanna Ryan and husband Levy all of Russell, also Kylee Larsen of Wilson, Ks, Kaegan Atkins of Hill City, Ks and Brittney Mayberry of Salina, Ks.; great-great grandchildren Zayne, Gabrielle, and Landon Brock, Graycee Mayberry, Oaklynn Hartman, Caroline Drake, Nixon and Daxton Ryan, also a sister in-law Lena Mae Graves of Porum, Ok. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Fisk, daughter Sharlet E. Fisk Ginther, son Stephen L. Fisk, her parents Oscar and Bessie Stubblefield, brothers Albert Stubblefield, James Stubblefield, Derryl Jack Stubblefield, sisters Martha Craek, Margaret Williams and Violet Griffith. A Graveside celebration of Mural's life will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Russell City Cemetery in Russell, Kansas, with burial following. Viewing will be from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Memorials may be given to the Otterbein United Methodist Church or Fossil Creek Lake Project and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.



