M.W. "Mac" McDonald

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M.W. "Mac" McDonald.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-7553
Notice
Send Flowers

HAYSVILLE-McDonald, M.W. "Mac" 73, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born October 13, 1945 to Joy and Sara (Sadler) McDonald in Stratton, NE. Mac was a workaholic that loved his various jobs in local and federal law enforcement. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mac is survived by his wife, Christine McDonald; children, Tami, Michael "Tim", Matthew "Tom", Chad, Brian, and Dawn Marie; brother, Phil (Judy) McDonald; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060, with inurnment following at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.