HAYSVILLE-McDonald, M.W. "Mac" 73, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born October 13, 1945 to Joy and Sara (Sadler) McDonald in Stratton, NE. Mac was a workaholic that loved his various jobs in local and federal law enforcement. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mac is survived by his wife, Christine McDonald; children, Tami, Michael "Tim", Matthew "Tom", Chad, Brian, and Dawn Marie; brother, Phil (Judy) McDonald; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060, with inurnment following at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019