Service Information Park Lawn Northland Chapel 1640 N. State Route 291 Liberty , MO 64068 (816)-781-8228 Service 5:30 PM Park Lawn Northland Chapel 1640 N. State Route 291 Liberty , MO 64068

Munzinger, Myra Glennis was born on September 11, 1940 in Wichita, Kansas to Frank G. and Bertha D. (Thomas) Davison. Myra passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 25, 2020. She had an idyllic childhood growing up in Dighton, Kansas. Her father, Frank G. Davison, was an educator, farmer, and a mayor. Her mother, Bertha was a loving homemaker and very involved in the Christian Church. After graduating from Dighton High School in 1958, she married Marlin R. Krentzel, and the two lived in Germany for a year while he was in the service. Upon returning to the states, they both attended Fort Hays State University where they received their bachelor-of-science degrees. Myra started her teaching career in Garden City, Kansas. After teaching there for several years, Myra attended Emporia State University to obtain her master's degree in administration and supervision and taught one year in Emporia Public Schools while obtaining that degree. Myra joined the Wichita Public Schools, which served more than 50,000 students in 1969. She served as an assistant principal at Woodman Elementary School, which at the time was the largest elementary school in the Midwest with over 1,500 students. The following year she became the principal at Lincoln Elementary School, and later served as the principal at College Hill Elementary and finished her principalship at Ingalls Elementary. In 1983, Myra married Richard (Dick) C. Munzinger and they shared more than 36 years of marriage. In the fall of 1987, Myra was promoted to the Elementary Personnel Director, which enabled her to hire hundreds of teachers for the district. During her tenure, Myra also served on numerous local, state and national committees. She retired from the school system in the spring of 1994. In the fall of 1994, Myra and Dick moved to Timonium, Maryland where Myra joined the Baltimore County Public Schools. She served as an Elementary Personnel Director and was privileged to hire over a thousand teachers a year. After retirement, Myra continued to support public education, and always believed that a good education would take you far in life. During their years together, Myra and Dick traveled and enjoyed many great times with friends and family. Dick always referred to Myra as his lovely bride. Myra was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Bertha, and brothers Lyle and Kent Davison. She is survived by so many family and friends whose lives will never be the same, including her husband, Dick Munzinger, her daughters Trina and Tamra Krentzel of Kansas City, step-children Dr. Mark and Angela Munzinger of Radford, VA, and Melinda and Dr. Darren Defrain of Wichita, Kansas. She is also survived by six grandchildren; grandsons Bradly Williams of Poplar Bluff, MO, Brent and Brooke Williams of Wichita, KS, Nathan and Staci Lindsey of St. Louis, MO and granddaughters Anna Munzinger of Lawrence, KS, and Madchen and Ava Defrain of Wichita, KS. Carrying on her legacy are 11 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 5:30 pm Monday, February 3, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. (816) 781-8228. A celebration of life will be held in Wichita, Kansas in late spring. Dates and details will be posted on Facebook. Memorials are suggested to the North Kansas City Schools Education Foundation (in memory of Myra Munzinger), 2000 NE 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64116 ( nkcschoolsfoundation.org ). Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020

